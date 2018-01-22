Is Over, I’m Free: Pastor Ibiyeomie Withdraws Case Against Kemi Olunloyo – Photos

Famous Port Harcourt pastor, David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has withdrawn his case against controversial Nigerian journalist and daughter of ex governor, Kemi Olunloyo after they made peace and forgave each other, last week.

This is coming after the no nonsense blogger who regained her freedom after spending about 90 days in Port Harcourt maximum prison, for the third time in 12 months, for allegedly defaming the pastor and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram to reveal he has led her to Christ and healed her.

She has now taken to Instagram to share photos of her with some lawyers and friends all smile at the court and wrote;

#BREAKING My charges of #criminaldefamation has been dropped by Nigerian police and plaintiff Pastor David Ibiyeomie. I am now FREE!! THANK U to my loyal fans, my lawyers #KayodeAjulo and Eugene Meabe of Castle Law firm, Oshomah at Federal high court and Justice Fubara in magistrate court. PRAISE GOD!! On my right arm is Police prosecutor Umanna and my PA Chidinma Awa who mentored in prison. She cooked my meals, washed my things and worked for me. Today she is my new personal assistant. I will apply to pick up my travel passport that was seized by the Federal government as part of my bail conditions. ��� GOD IS GOOD!! #hnnkemi #kemisaved #straightouttaphmax

