 Is Spotify too big to fail? We’ll find out soon | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is Spotify too big to fail? We’ll find out soon

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Spotify is set to go public, but rather than go the IPO route, the streaming service has a different strategy in mind, and all point to this direct listing decision as being a way out for early investors.

The post Is Spotify too big to fail? We’ll find out soon appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.