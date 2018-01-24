 Is Tboss Having Trust Issues? See The Message She Shared On Her Instagram – Nigerian Entertainment Today | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is Tboss Having Trust Issues? See The Message She Shared On Her Instagram – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Is Tboss Having Trust Issues? See The Message She Shared On Her Instagram
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Ex-Big Brother Naija star Tokunbo Idown popularly known as TBoss seems to have trust issues that no one is aware of. The reality star posted a message on her Instagram simply writing 'Trust No One'. This is coming after the viral Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Returns This Weekend For Third SeasonNigeria News
The Reunion Show: TBoss Stands by all her Controversial Statements, Says she is too Good for the ShowGhafla!
“I do not roll with small boys who can't afford recharge cards” — TBossInformation Nigeria
OrientDaily Newspaper
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.