Is the Buhari Govt Finally Listening? Meet Feyi Aina, a Presidential Aide Who’s Standing Out

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Mr. Feyi Aina who tweets via @FeyiAina has attracted commendation following his proactive use of the power of social media to drive visible changes in the relationship between Nigerians and their government.

A Nigerian Twitter user, @CeePoint who admires what Feyi did for Mayowa, a 17-year-old Nigerian victim of SARS brutality drew attention to the Buhari administration’s “new kid on the block.”

Mayowa, a 17-year-old boy who had secured admission to study at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) was robbed of his school fees by some men who claimed to be SARS personnel in Osun State. Public outrage grew over the issue with calls for justice on behalf of Mayowa till it got to Feyi’s attention.

According to @CeePoint in a Twitter thread, Feyi who serves as Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications was informed by another Twitter user @integrity56, about the ordeal Mayowa was facing. Feyi immediately swung into action to get justice for Mayowa.

In a flash, Feyi was with the Nigerian Police PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, and immediately, Mayowa’s case was brought before the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Lafimihan Adeoye. In no time, the case was also brought to the attention of the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, who at the verification of an atom of truth in the story, quickly invited Mayowa and his family and made a school fees donation to him. Aregbesola’s donation was made through the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Adelani Baderina.

The state government through the ministry of information yesterday presented a cheque of N150,000 to young Mayowa Balogun to enable him pursue his dreams for a University education. — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) January 13, 2018

I just got updated that Governor @raufaregbesola have refunded the money some officers of the @PoliceNG SARS Osun State command extorted from Mayowa Balogun a 17years old student of FUTA. Kudos on this one Ogbeni Aregbesola. #EndSARS cc: @segalink @SaharaReporters — Oluyemi Fasipe (@YemieFASH) January 12, 2018

The Police is currently carrying out investigations to identify the SARS personnel who allegedly robbed Mayowa of his school fees and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, Feyi’s proactive and empathetic approach to citizen-government relations is being hailed on social media.

Great work @FeyiAina great start. We shall support you to look at bigger issues for the Nigerian youths and bring forward to the Government. https://t.co/DM2qzRgIsg — Aminu Kazaure (@AminKZR) January 12, 2018

@FeyiAina Good job speaking for the Nigerian Youth. Its about time we SPEAK UP!!!!! If we really want to a better government our opinions and views must be heard. — Loadz (@ureboyloadz) January 12, 2018

My boy @FeyiAina working to make a difference. Good one brother. We will surely support! https://t.co/dtajSz0jN3 — Jibril Shehu (@EngrJShehu) January 11, 2018

I must commend @FeyiAina , and the good officers of Osun state @PoliceNG COMPLAINT RAPID RESPONSE UNIT @PoliceNG_PCRRU who took actions to get JUSTICE for Mayowa. We need more of such actions nationwide till all the bad eggs are removed and we find a solution to the cause. — Ruggedman (@RuggedyBaba) January 11, 2018

An administration that doesn’t listen and act when the Youth speaks – That administration doesn’t have a future …Kudos to @FeyiAina …There’s so much more to be done…I’m sure you know this is not an easy task #ForTYNigeria — Adeniyi Olayemi (@neokraft) January 12, 2018

