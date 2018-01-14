 Is the Buhari Govt Finally Listening? Meet Feyi Aina, a Presidential Aide Who’s Standing Out | Nigeria Today
Is the Buhari Govt Finally Listening? Meet Feyi Aina, a Presidential Aide Who’s Standing Out

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Mr. Feyi Aina who tweets via @FeyiAina has attracted commendation following his proactive use of the power of social media to drive visible changes in the relationship between Nigerians and their government.

A Nigerian Twitter user, @CeePoint who admires what Feyi did for Mayowa, a 17-year-old Nigerian victim of SARS brutality drew attention to the Buhari administration’s “new kid on the block.”

Mayowa, a 17-year-old boy who had secured admission to study at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) was robbed of his school fees by some men who claimed to be SARS personnel in Osun State. Public outrage grew over the issue with calls for justice on behalf of Mayowa till it got to Feyi’s attention.

According to @CeePoint in a Twitter thread, Feyi who serves as Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications was informed by another Twitter user @integrity56, about the ordeal Mayowa was facing. Feyi immediately swung into action to get justice for Mayowa.

In a flash, Feyi was with the Nigerian Police PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, and immediately, Mayowa’s case was brought before the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Lafimihan Adeoye. In no time, the case was also brought to the attention of the Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, who at the verification of an atom of truth in the story, quickly invited Mayowa and his family and made a school fees donation to him. Aregbesola’s donation was made through the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Adelani Baderina.

The Police is currently carrying out investigations to identify the SARS personnel who allegedly robbed Mayowa of his school fees and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, Feyi’s proactive and empathetic approach to citizen-government relations is being hailed on social media.

 

 

__________

