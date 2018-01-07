Is This True About Buhari’s Appointment? – Got This List From Whatsapp Right Now – Must Read

I saw this surprisingly detailed post on Whatsapp and I did a little research and found out it was nothing but the truth. Though I didnt research every name. Can this be ok to Nigerians? Is this really happening? I though I should bring this message to you and see if my thoughts acclimatizes to yours.

See the message below..

Full List of The Army Officers Compulsorily Retired On Friday By Muhammadu Buhari. They Are 90% Southerners. The Ethnic and Regional cleansing Continues:

Maj. Gen TC Ude (SE)

Maj. Gen LC Ilo (SE)

Maj. Gen IN Ijoma (SE)

Maj. Gen O Ejimai (SE)

Maj. Gen PAT Akem (SS)

Maj. Gen ED Atewe (SS)

Maj. Gen Letam Wiwa -Younger brother of murdered Environmental Rights activist and author, Ken Saro-Wiwa (SS)

Maj. Gen FO Alli (SS)

Maj. Gen Mobolaji Koleoso (SW)

Maj. Gen SD Aliyu (MB)

Maj. Gen MY Ibrahim

Brig. Gen GO Agachi (SE)

Brig. Gen Okonkwo (SE)

Brig. Gen Ogidi (SS)

Brig. Gen Koko Essien (SS)

Brig. Gen PE Ekpeyong (SS)

Brig. Gen Bright Fiboinumama (SS)

Brig. Gen. M. Onoyiveta (SS)

Brig. Gen IMD Lawson (SS)

Brig. Gen Oyefesobi (SW)

Brig. Gen AI Onibasa (SW)

Brig. Gen Bashir Mormo (SS)

Brig. Gen AH Sa’ad (SS)-Former ADC to late President Musa Yar’adua

Brig. Gen MG Ali

Brig. Gen LN Bello

Brig. Gen D Abdusalam

Col. CK Ukoha (SE)

Col. OU Nwankwo (SE)

Col. Nicholas Achinze -Dasuki’s ADC (SE)

Col. Tonye F Minimah –Younger brother of former Chief of Army Staff, LT. General Kenneth Minimah (SS)

Col. FD Kayode (SW)

Col. Ojogbane Adegbe –ADC to former President Goodluck Jonathan (MB)

Col. Audu (MB)

Col. DR Hassan

Col. MA Suleiman

Lt. Col GC Nyekwu (SS)

Lt. Col C Enechukwu (SE)

Lt. Col CO Amadi (SE)

Lt. Col Adimoha (SS)

Lt. Col OC Egemode (SS)

Lt. Col TE Arigbe (SW)

Lt. Col TO Oladuntoye (SW)

Lt. Col Baba Ochankpa (MB)

Lt. Col DB Dazang (MB)

Lt. Col A Mohammed

Lt. Col AS Mohammed.

DANGEROUS ……. EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

Now President Buhari has serially, deceitfully and masterfully completed the configuration of the entire National Security structure/architecture firmly in the hands of the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani alone to the exclusion of all other ethnic blocs in Nigeria …. this is very, very dangerous for the South and for Northern Christians.

Chief of Army Staff ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Police IG ……….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Minister for Defence ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Minister for Internal Affairs …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

National Security Adviser (NSA) ……… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

DG, Department of State Services (DSS) ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Chief of Staff …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

ADC to President ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

CSO to President ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Protocol to President ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Private Secretary to President ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

DG Customs ………. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

DG, EFCC ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

DG, Nigeria Prisons ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

DG, Immigration …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Minister for Petroleum …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Minister for FCT …….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

ADD TO THESE:

1. Head of National Assembly/Senate President …… Northern Muslim

2. Head of Judiciary/Chief Justice of Nigeria ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

3. Head, Federal Courts of Appeal …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

Can this be true? Yes its true.

Yet some people will not see anything bad with this arrangement and development. The intention of Mr President towards Nigerians is really manifesting in the lopsided appointments, the hegemonistic and mediaeval chauvinistic colonialism and Fulanization of Nigeria.

Pray and watch. Military is getting ready for Jihad and Islamization. Buhari is playing a script. God is on the Throne watching. Will He keep quite?

Please Fellow Nigerians, this is no longer time for rhetorics. BUHARI MEANS EVIL FOR NIGERIA. SOON A SECURITY MEETING WILL BE CONVENED TO ATTACK SECTION OF THIS COUNTRY.

No southerners will attend that meeting. CHURCH! IT IS WARFARE TIME. IF YOU DON’T PRAY NOW, YOU MAY BE HISTORY TOMORROW. THIS SENNACHERIB’S SHOULD BE LAID AT EVERY ALTAR OF OUR GOD. HE WILL ARISE FOR US. SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN VERY SOON.

PLS HELP US SPREAD THIS FAST IT MAY

SAVE UR FRIENDS OR FAMILY.