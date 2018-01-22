 ISIS Members Arrested In Benue, Edo & Kogi State… Some Of Them Are Only Speaking French Language | Nigeria Today
ISIS Members Arrested In Benue, Edo & Kogi State… Some Of Them Are Only Speaking French Language

Security agencies, including the Department of State Service (DSS) have revealed that the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within North-central and South-south zones of Nigeria were behind the recent killings in Benue State. The agencies, in a report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari, said they discovered this following arrest of several suspected […]

