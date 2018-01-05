Islam preaches love – Wamakko

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) said on Friday that Islam is not a religion of violence but that which preaches peace and love.

Wamakko spoke at his resident in Sokoto when the Global Chief Operations Officer of Wisal Television Channels, Sheikh Taufiq Musery, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said it was wrong that Muslims globally are tagged fundamentalists and as those who perpetrate violence.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, further expressed happiness that Islam was fast spreading in the U.S., UK, Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.

He promised to support the media outfit to ensure the success of its operations in Nigeria.

He noted that the Hausa channel of the outfit was doing a great job of propagating Islamic religion, thereby bolstering its growth and development in Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier, Musery, accompanied by a renowned Islamic Cleric, Dr Mansur Sokoto, extolled the contributions of Wamakko to Islam over the last four decades.

Musery, an Imam of the Holy Mosque in Madinah, underscored the indispensable roles of the media in contemporary global affairs, promising that the station will make meaningful contribution to the growth and development of Islam.

