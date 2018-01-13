Islamic State Group Offshoot Claims 2017 Niger Attack on US – U.S. News & World Report
Islamic State Group Offshoot Claims 2017 Niger Attack on US
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An Islamic State group Sahara offshoot is claiming it carried out the October attack in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers and four Nigerien troops. The Mauritanian Nouakchott News Agency reported Friday that the self-professed …
ISIS claims attack responsibility on US soldiers in Niger
