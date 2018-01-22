Islamic State Terrorists Behind Killings In Benue, Others – DSS
By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja, Andrew Ojih, Jalingo, ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna and TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure Security agencies, including the Department of State Service (DSS), have identified an Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within some areas in North Central and South South geopolitical zones as mastermind of recent killings in the country. According to […]
The post Islamic State Terrorists Behind Killings In Benue, Others – DSS appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!