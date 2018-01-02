 iSON group bags multiple honours at 2017 NiTA awards | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

iSON group bags multiple honours at 2017 NiTA awards

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

iSON Group, one of Africa’s largest IT and ITeS companies bagged two awards at the recently held 2017 Nigerian Technology Awards, (NITA). This is a consecutive win for iSON at NiTA. iSON Technologies a subsidiary of iSON Group carted away the coveted managed services and support company of the year award while iSON BPO International…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post iSON group bags multiple honours at 2017 NiTA awards appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.