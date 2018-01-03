 Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face jail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face jail

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Israel is notifying thousands of Africans who entered the country illegally that they have three months to leave or face incarceration.   The Population and Immigration Authority called this week on migrants from Sudan and Eritrea to leave “to their country or to a third country,” meaning Rwanda or Uganda. Those who leave by the…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Israel gives African migrants 3 months to leave or face jail appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.