Israel set to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal
Vanguard
Israel set to cede parts of Jerusalem in peace deal
Jerusalem – Israel set a higher threshold on Tuesday for any future vote on ceding parts of Jerusalem to the Palestinians. Jerusalem. Palestinians wanted the eastern part of the city for a future independent state. The amendment passed by the Israeli …
