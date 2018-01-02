Israel tells African migrants to leave or face imprisonment

The Israeli government has issued a notice for thousands of African migrants to leave the country or face imprisonment, BBC reports. The migrants will be given up to $3,500 for leaving within the next 90 days. They will be given the option of going to their home country or third countries. . If they do […]

