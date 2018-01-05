Israeli deadline fans fears among African migrants – Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle
Israeli deadline fans fears among African migrants
Deutsche Welle
Israel plans to deport thousands of African asylum seekers within the next three months. They have the choice of leaving for a third country or indefinite imprisonment in Israeli jails. African asylum seekers demonstrating in Tel Aviv. One holds a …
Rwanda, Uganda Deny Any Deal With Israel to Accept Refugees
Rwanda, Uganda deny deal with Israel to take in asylum seekers
Rwanda, Uganda Deny Deal With Israel to Take Africa Migrants
