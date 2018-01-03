Israeli lawmakers advance bill on death penalty for ‘terrorists’ – Daily Mail
Israeli lawmakers advance bill on death penalty for 'terrorists'
Israel's parliament on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a bill making it easier for "terrorists" to be sentenced to death after a push by right-wing politicians for the deeply controversial legislation. The bill, approved 52-49, would ease the …
