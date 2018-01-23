 Israeli Minister Calls To Ban Author Praising Palestinian Teen – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Israeli Minister Calls To Ban Author Praising Palestinian Teen – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Israeli Minister Calls To Ban Author Praising Palestinian Teen
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Tuesday instructed army radio to censor a prominent author who compared a Palestinian teen facing trial to a Jewish girl murdered in the Holocaust. Ahed Tamimi, 16, was arrested in December for slapping
Liberman seeks radio ban on poet who compared Palestinian agitator to Anne FrankThe Times of Israel
Lieberman seeks to ban poet from Army Radio over Tamimi poemYnetnews
Attorney General attempts to thwart Liberman's ban on poetArutz Sheva
The Jerusalem Post –RT –Palestine News Network
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.