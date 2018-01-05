Issues As APC Jump-starts 2018
2017 was, for all intents and purposes, a very eventful year for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC). As day breaks on 2018, ANDREW ESSIEN writes on some of the issues the party will have to deal with as it positions itself ahead of 2019. The beginning of 2016, brought with it, excitements and expectations […]
The post Issues As APC Jump-starts 2018 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!