“It doesn’t have anything to do with promoting drugs” – Olamide further clarifies #ScienceStudent Lyrics | WATCH

While the ongoing discussion about Olamide‘s most recent hit single “Science Student” and its lyrics which are presumed to promote drug abuse rages on, the rapper has come out to further clear the air on the lyrics of the song. Speaking from his studio, the YBNL boss reiterated that the song had nothing to do with […]

The post “It doesn’t have anything to do with promoting drugs” – Olamide further clarifies #ScienceStudent Lyrics | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

