It’s all about that Black Magic with Yemi Alade as she covers Glam Africa Magazine

Yemi Alade’s ‘Black Magic’ album has been blowing the airwaves since its release less than two weeks ago. Now on the cover of Glam Africa Magazine, she shares her 2017 journey, why she chose the name ‘Black Magic’ for her latest album, and the hidden truths of the music industry. From being named ‘the highest […]

The post It’s all about that Black Magic with Yemi Alade as she covers Glam Africa Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

