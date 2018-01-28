Its D-Day! Big Brother Naija 3 kicks off Tonight | Find out how to follow the Conversation

The day is upon us BellaNaijarians! Tonight, the third season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show begins as we get to meet 20 new housemates! Feels like just yesterday we met the previous housemates, how time flies… The reality TV show will be showing live on DSTV channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. Won’t be […]

The post Its D-Day! Big Brother Naija 3 kicks off Tonight | Find out how to follow the Conversation appeared first on BellaNaija.

