 ‘It’s sad, but here you never know’ – Zidane unsure of his Real Madrid future – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘It’s sad, but here you never know’ – Zidane unsure of his Real Madrid future – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

'It's sad, but here you never know' – Zidane unsure of his Real Madrid future
Goal.com
Real Madrid have rarely been known for their patience with coaches and Zinedine Zidane is aware that could impact on his future. Zinedine Zidane is unsure of what his future holds at Real Madrid, acknowledging that "you never know" what can happen at
Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Isco all train as Real Madrid prepare for Copa del Rey clash at NumanciaDaily Mail

all 35 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.