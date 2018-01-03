Itsekiri group lauds Agbeyi

By Gab Ejuwa

Iwere Renaissance Movement, IRM, has commended the President of Abigborodo Community, Monday Agbeyi, over his development initiatives that have propelled the community to its present level.

In a statement by chairman of IRM, Mr. Frank Tosan and Secretary, Miss Vera Oritsemighan, IRM prayed God to give him long life and greater prosperity to serve the Abigborodo community, Delta State and the nation at large in the years to come.

The statement described Agbeyi as a great philanthropist and God sent leader to his people and the society at large, and they called on Abigborodo people to always pray for him so that he could do more.

The group noted in the statement that Agbeyi in his drive to foster unity and peace among residents of the community, built and commissioned an Alema Inner Chamber for the community.

“His administration has contributed tremendously to the rapid development of the community,” the statement said.

The post Itsekiri group lauds Agbeyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

