Ivan Rakitic Believes Barcelona Have Been Forced To Overpay For Philippe Coutinho

Ivan Rakitic has acknowledged that Barcelona are paying an inflated fee having signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

On Monday, Barcelona announced that they have completed a deal for the Brazilian, who will move to Camp Nou for a fee of £105m, plus £37m in add-ons.

Coutinho will likely challenge Rakitic for a place in Ernesto Valverde’s starting lineup, but the Croatian midfielder has said that he is happy with the arrival of the player.

Rakitic is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: “My opinion doesn’t matter, but the price has gone a bit high, that’s what the market dictates.

“Every great player is welcome here. I congratulate the president and everyone else who made it possible for him to be here. He is one of the family now, we are going to enjoy him a lot, he’s now at the biggest club in the world.”

The post Ivan Rakitic Believes Barcelona Have Been Forced To Overpay For Philippe Coutinho appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

