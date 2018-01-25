 I’ve fulfilled my campaign promises to Bayelsans —Dickson – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’ve fulfilled my campaign promises to Bayelsans —Dickson – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

I've fulfilled my campaign promises to Bayelsans —Dickson
Vanguard
YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reiterated his commitment to building an egalitarian society and provide infrastructure to guarantee a sustainable and economically viable state that will stand the test of time. The governor said
Fulani Herdsmen: Why we adopted ranching not colonies – Bayelsa GovtDaily Post Nigeria
Our 'Cattle Ranch' Not 'Cattle Colony'- Bayelsa GovtIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.