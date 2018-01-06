I’ve yet to get political appointment promised me –Tony Tetuila – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I've yet to get political appointment promised me –Tony Tetuila
Information Nigeria
During the last election, Nigerians were surprised at the number of entertainers who ventured into politics. Among them was popular Nigerian singer, Tony Tetuila. While a few got the offices they contested for, most lost the elections. In a chat with …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!