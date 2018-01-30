Iwo King Endorses Femi Kehinde For Osun2018

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu1, said the next Governorship Election should favour the candidate from Iwo part of Osun. He said this in reaction to the turn of Energy in the state.

Mr Femi Kehine, a Governorship candidate for Osun 2018 is from Iwo part of Osun State visited Oluwo. He is running under the political party of Alliance for Democracy, AD. Mr Femi was endorsed and totally supported by Iwo of Iwo Land.

Oba Akanbi,who warmly welcomed him and his team,said he viewed the hopeful as his son,who has gone to his support and offered him illustrious gifts.

Kehinde, a former member of the house of Representative was joined by the present individual from Oyo place of assembly,Hon Akeem Demola ige and some more.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

