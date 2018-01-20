Iwobi wants more consistency from Gunners

After putting his name on the score-sheet in Arsenal’s dismantling of Crystal Palace yesterday in their English Premier League match, Alex Iwobi has called for more consistency from the Gunners.

The Gunners went on a 22-minute rampage in the first half, scoring all their four goals against the Eagles within that period.

Nacho Monreal opened the scoring for Arsene Wenger’s men four minutes after the kick-off when he headed home Granit Xhaka’s corner kick.

Iwobi doubled the lead in the sixth minute when he fired in from close range after previously forcing a safe from goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Laurent Koscielny increased the scoreline after benefiting from another shambolic Palace defending and Alexandre Lacazette notched the fourth goal following a fine combination with Mesut Ozil.

On return from the first-half break, Luka Milivojevic scored a consolation in the 77th minute.

“We started with a lot of intensity, that was the key after our last few performances. We showed today that we can move on.

“When everyone is giving 100% we are comfortable. We have to push on against other teams now, consistency is key,” Iwobi said

The post Iwobi wants more consistency from Gunners appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

