IYC Demands End To Military Invasion Of Bayelsa Community, Alleges Burning Of 50 Homes – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
IYC Demands End To Military Invasion Of Bayelsa Community, Alleges Burning Of 50 Homes
SaharaReporters.com
Apex Ijaw youth organisation, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, has called for an an end to the ongoing military bombardment of Toru-Ndoro Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The call was made in a statement issued on Sunday …
IYC urges military to stop razing buildings in Bayelsa community
