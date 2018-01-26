Ja, So, About That Oprah Winfrey Presidential Run

Finally, Oprah Winfrey has spoken out about her possible run at the presidency.

After her inspiring Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at this year’s Golden Globes, everyone and their mom who had watched Oprah’s show on the daily were keen for the idea. I mean, anything is better than Trump, right?

Depends who you speak to.

Speaking to InStyle Magazine, Oprah said she doesn’t “have the DNA” for a run, reports CNN:

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

But get this: the interview took place three weeks before her speech at the Globes. Game changer.

Since then, not only has two of Oprah’s close friends told CNN that she was “actively thinking” about running for president, but her longtime partner Stedman Graham and her best friend Gayle King have also fuelled speculation:

In the interview, Winfrey said she “met with someone the other day who said that they would help (her) with a campaign,” but noted: “That’s not for me.”

I guess only time will tell.

