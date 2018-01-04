Jack Wilshere sets sights on England recall for World Cup after continuing Arsenal renaissance with Chelsea display – Mirror.co.uk
Jack Wilshere sets sights on England recall for World Cup after continuing Arsenal renaissance with Chelsea display
He has played three games in a week and netted against top-line opposition – now Jack Wilshere wants his England place back. Arsenal's talisman has already convinced Arsene Wenger to accept he has earned the right to discuss a new deal at the Emirates …
