 Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards! – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards! – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 15, 2018


Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards!
Beauty vlogger, Jackie Aina received her first NAACP Award last night, as YouTuber of the year at the 49th edition of the award show. Congratulations to @jackieaina recipient of the first ever NAACP YouTuber of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/xDOy1tD7FR

