Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards! – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Jackie Aina wins YouTuber of The Year at NAACP Awards!
BellaNaija
Beauty vlogger, Jackie Aina received her first NAACP Award last night, as YouTuber of the year at the 49th edition of the award show. Congratulations to @jackieaina recipient of the first ever NAACP YouTuber of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/xDOy1tD7FR …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!