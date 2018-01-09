JAMB Announces 2018 UTME Dates
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed dates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2018. JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede said at a Stakeholders’ Meeting on Tuesday that the exam will hold between March 9 and 17, 2018. He added that a mock examination which will precede the UTME, will now […]
The post JAMB Announces 2018 UTME Dates appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!