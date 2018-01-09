JAMB Announces 2018 UTME Dates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed dates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2018. JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede said at a Stakeholders’ Meeting on Tuesday that the exam will hold between March 9 and 17, 2018. He added that a mock examination which will precede the UTME, will now […]

