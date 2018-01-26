JAMB Deadline: 700,000 Candidates To Lose Admission Today
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that over 1.6 candidates have been recommended for admission in the 2017/2018 admission year from various tertiary institutions . Of that amount, only 500,000 have accepted their admission as at the time of filling this report. The Board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin who disclosed […]
The post JAMB Deadline: 700,000 Candidates To Lose Admission Today appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!