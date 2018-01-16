JAMB prosecutes two for UTME registration fraud – The Punch
The Punch
JAMB prosecutes two for UTME registration fraud
The Punch
A team of policemen assigned to the Adeniji Adele Police Division, Lagos Island, arrested two men in Lagos on Saturday for engaging in illegal registration of candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. The suspects, identified …
