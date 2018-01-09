JAMB To Fund Self From Its IGR – Registrar
Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede yesterday disclosed that the examination body will rather use its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund itself following zero budget for its estimated capital and recurrent expenditures in 2018. Consequently, the body would not remit into the federation account, the N7.8billion it remitted […]
The post JAMB To Fund Self From Its IGR – Registrar appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
