JAMB UTME Candidates Should Avoid Taking This Items To The Exam hall

JAMB UTME Candidates Should Avoid Taking This Items To The Exam hall. The 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is around the corner, and as part of efforts to curb malpractice in the examination, JAMB has set new strategies in place. According to JAMB, CCTV cameras and electronic jammers will be installed across all CBT centres …

The post JAMB UTME Candidates Should Avoid Taking This Items To The Exam hall appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

