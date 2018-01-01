James McClean escapes ‘old school’ punishment for involvement in Arsenal’s goal against West Brom – Irish Mirror
James McClean escapes 'old school' punishment for involvement in Arsenal's goal against West Brom
West Brom assistant manager John Carver wanted to employ some rough punishment on Ireland international James McClean last night. The Irish winger turned his back on a free-kick struck by Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League clash with …
