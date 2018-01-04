James Tarkowski Signs New Long-term Burnley Contract

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the club

James Tarkowski,25, who joined the Clarets from Brentford in January 2016, has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal over the past few weeks.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, boss Sean Dyche said: “We felt it appropriate to offer James a new deal on two levels. He’s done well in the Premier League and secondly his contract was out of sync. And there’s a few more we are talking to.”

James Tarkowski only started four games last season but has started 19 times this season and had played in every fixture

He was recently banned for violent conduct after the 0-0 draw at Brighton on 16 December.

His more prominent role this season has seen him fill the void left following Michael Keane’s summer move to Everton.

“It’s been a good season so far and it’s nice to be rewarded by the gaffer and the club in this way,” said Tarkowski.

“I have said it for a long time this is a long-term project for me and the club so hopefully we can all continue what’s been a positive season so far.”

