January 30, The Day South Korea Bans Anonymous Cryptocurrency Trading

It has been hardly two weeks since the news of a probable ban by South Korea on its crypto exchanges had rattled the markets. Today is another such day. As far as one can see on screen, cryptocurrencies are drowning in red. Although it was not entirely unknown this time, South Korea has clearly sent the message that anonymous cryptotrading must stop. And cryptos are being hit because anonymity is one of the major draws to the cryptoworld.

South Korea has announced the deadline by which anonymous cryptocurrency trading accounts must be banned. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has stated that crypto investors will be required to use real-name bank accounts from January 30 to.

The post January 30, The Day South Korea Bans Anonymous Cryptocurrency Trading appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

