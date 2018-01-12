January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd to make De Gea highest-paid player – Goal.com
Goal.com
January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd to make De Gea highest-paid player
Goal.com
Manchester United are ready to give David de Gea a massive raise in an attempt to fend off interest from Real Madrid, according to The Sun. Madrid are still circling for the 27-year-old and with De Gea's contract set to expire in 2019, the Red Devils …
