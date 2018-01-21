 January transfer news & rumours: Messi blocks Griezmann to Barcelona, wants Dybala instead – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
January transfer news & rumours: Messi blocks Griezmann to Barcelona, wants Dybala instead – Goal.com

Goal.com

January transfer news & rumours: Messi blocks Griezmann to Barcelona, wants Dybala instead
Lionel Messi has blocked Antoine Griezmann's potential move to Barcelona and suggested Paulo Dybala as an alternative, according to Don Balon . Messi reportedly does not think Griezmann's skill set will offer the Catalans the necessary boost in quality
Man Utd handed Antoine Griezmann transfer boost thanks to Barcelona star Lionel MessiDaily Star

