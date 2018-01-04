January transfer news & rumours: Mkhitaryan dealt loan blow – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
January transfer news & rumours: Mkhitaryan dealt loan blow
Goal.com
Luciano Spalletti insists he will not look to remedy Inter's current slump in form with big-money January signings such as out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. "To keep saying we need to have a big transfer campaign, after the …
Man Utd news: Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti drops Henrikh Mkhitaryan transfer bomb
Henrikh Mkhitaryan steps up negotiations with Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United January transfer news LIVE: Man Utd and Inter set for swap deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!