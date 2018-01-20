January transfer news & rumours: PSG name Lucas Moura price – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
January transfer news & rumours: PSG name Lucas Moura price
Goal.com
Paris Saint-Germain have named their price to sell Manchester United target Lucas Moura in the January transfer window, reports France Football . Lucas is keen to leave PSG in search of regular first-team football this month, with United, Tottenham and …
Neymar and Manchester United target Lucas Moura enjoy playing games at home with Brazilian girlfriends
PSG 'name their price for Lucas Moura' as Manchester United are linked with big-money move
Tottenham interested in PSG's Lucas Moura
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!