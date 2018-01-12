January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid turn attention to Neymar – Goal.com
Goal.com
January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid turn attention to Neymar
Goal.com
Real Madrid have turned their attentions towards signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca. Los Blancos feel that they need an injection of Galactico quality in their squad and are eyeing their first superstar signing since James …
Neymar to Real Madrid: PSG star will only join if this HUGE demand is met
Paris Saint-Germain 'is a step back' for Neymar – Brazil legend Ronaldo
Neymar is the Galactico 'most craved' by Real Madrid… and the PSG star wants to make £357m Bernabeu move
