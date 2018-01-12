 January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid turn attention to Neymar – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid turn attention to Neymar – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Sports


January transfer news & rumours: Real Madrid turn attention to Neymar
Real Madrid have turned their attentions towards signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca. Los Blancos feel that they need an injection of Galactico quality in their squad and are eyeing their first superstar signing since James
Neymar to Real Madrid: PSG star will only join if this HUGE demand is metDaily Star
Paris Saint-Germain 'is a step back' for Neymar – Brazil legend RonaldoESPN.co.uk
Neymar is the Galactico 'most craved' by Real Madrid… and the PSG star wants to make £357m Bernabeu moveDaily Mail
Mirror.co.uk –News18 –SBS – The World Game –Soccer Laduma
