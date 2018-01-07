Japanese ‘Virtual Currency Girls’ Spreading Cryptocurrency Knowledge

Japanese female idols have teamed up to form the ‘Virtual Currency Girls’ group to promote the knowledge of cryptocurrencies through entertainment. Each of its 8 members represents a cryptocurrency: bitcoin cash, bitcoin, ether, neo, nem, ripple, mona, and cardano.

‘Virtual Currency Girls’ Idol Group

The Japanese idol agency called Cinderella Academy has created a female idol group called “Virtual Currency Girls,” consisting of members chosen from an already-established idol group with a zodiac constellation theme created by the same agency.

Each of the group’s 8 members represents a cryptocurrency that is popular in the Japanese market. According to local publications, 18-year-old Naruse Lara who represents bitcoin cash (BCH) is the leader of the group. Representing bitcoin (BTC) is 16-year-old Hinano Shirahama. 22-year-old Suzuka Minami is neo (NEO). 17-year-olds Kanako Matsuzawa and Koharu Kamikawa are cardano (ADA) and nem (XEM) respectively. 15-year-old Hinata Kozuki is ripple (XRP). Ether (ETH) and monacoin (MONA) are represented by Ami Amo and Momo Aisu respectively; the two did not disclose their ages.

Idols Promoting Cryptocurrencies

The Japanese idol phenomenon began in the early 1970s. Today it is a multi-million dollar industry in Japan and South Korea. Talent agencies hold auditions for boys and girls with little or no prior experience in the entertainment industry. The youngsters are trained and marketed as idols or aspiring stars/starlets to be role models and adored for their sweetness and innocence. They sing, dance, perform in plays, and appear in television commercials, among other public-facing work.

According to the announcement by Cinderella Academy, the group intends “to promote [through] entertainment that virtual currency is not a tool for speculation but a technology that creates a wonderful future.”

They cited concerns over initial coin offering (ICO) fraud and financial damages through speculation, adding that “If you leave as it is, there will be a massive crash somewhere, and the number of people who make a big loss will increase.”

The group accepts cryptocurrencies for tickets to their live performances as well as merchandise sales. Leader Naruse Lara commented:

[Virtual Currency Girls] is a unit that carefully selects future currencies from a number of virtual currencies and spreads correct knowledge through entertainment.

What do you think of this ‘Virtual Currency Girls’ idol group? Do you think they will effectively spread knowledge of cryptocurrencies? Let us know in the comments section below.

