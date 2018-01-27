 Japan’s Coincheck loses $400 million in cryptocurrency to hackers | Nigeria Today
Japan’s Coincheck loses $400 million in cryptocurrency to hackers

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Bitcoin, Business, Cryptocurrency, Technology

One of Japan’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coincheck, reportedly lost $400 million in cryptocurrency to hackers. It’s unknown how the coins were stolen, but Japan’s Financial Services Agency is investigating the transfer.

