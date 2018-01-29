Jay-Z Speaks About Fighting For His Marriage After Admitting Infidelity

Rapper Jay-Z has opened up for the first time on how his marriage with Beyonce crashed after he cheated on her.

While speaking in an interview with CNN’s Jones , emotional Jay-Z addressed his wife of almost 10 years as “my soulmate, the person I love” and revealed why his marriage was so special and worth fighting for.

According to him;

“You can be so in love with someone, and if you have and experienced love and if you don’t understand it or have the tools to move forward, then you’re going to have complications. “You can either address it or pretend until it blows up at some point.”

He added that;

“For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women.”

Jay-Z who admitted to cheating on his partner on his album 4:44 stated that Beyonce and himself were never a celebrity couple.

He said;

“We were never a celebrity couple – we were a couple that happened to be celebrities. We are real people,” he added to CNN.

The rapper’s soul-baring 4:44 album on love, life and social issues was widely seen as an apology to his wife.

The couple, one of the richest and most influential in the music industry, have reconciled and Beyonce gave birth to their twins in June 2017.

