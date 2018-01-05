JAY-Z’s “Family Feud” Music Video is everything you expect it to be with Beyonce, David Oyelowo & many MORE Stars | Watch

A couple of days ago JAY-Z released the teaser for his song “Family Feud“ and now the official video is here. The over 7 minute video was directed by Ava DuVernay and features celebrities like America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo, Susan Kelechi Watson, Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and more to act out scenes […]

The post JAY-Z’s “Family Feud” Music Video is everything you expect it to be with Beyonce, David Oyelowo & many MORE Stars | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

