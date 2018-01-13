 Jeff Bezos donates $44m to scholarship fund for ‘dreamers’ – The Straits Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jeff Bezos donates $44m to scholarship fund for ‘dreamers’ – The Straits Times

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Straits Times

Jeff Bezos donates $44m to scholarship fund for 'dreamers'
The Straits Times
NEW YORK • Mr Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, announced he is donating US$33 million (S$44 million) to a scholarship fund for young "dreamers", immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. The donation
Bezos Gives Millions to DACA, Amazon Staff Need FoodstampsteleSUR English
Jeff Bezos to donate $33M in college scholarships to DACA studentskgw.com
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos donate $33M scholarship grant for DACA studentsTHV 11
Fox Business –Times of India Gadgets –Pulse Nigeria –FOX 5 DC
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.