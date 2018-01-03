 Jennifer Hudson’s ex David Otunga accuses her of violating gag order court amid bitter split and custody battle – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jennifer Hudson’s ex David Otunga accuses her of violating gag order court amid bitter split and custody battle – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Jennifer Hudson's ex David Otunga accuses her of violating gag order court amid bitter split and custody battle
Daily Mail
The holiday season did nothing to encourage a truce between Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga. The Spotlight singer's ex fiance wants her to be found in contempt of court. He filed an emergency petition on December 11, in which he claimed she has
Jennifer Hudson's ex wants her found in contempt for violating gag orderPage Six
Jennifer Hudson's Ex-Fiance Claims Singer Is Violating Gag OrderThe BoomBox
David Otunga accuses Jennifer Hudson of violating court orderFashion.ie
Rare.us –Olisa Blogazine –The Blast –Hollywood.com
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.